Promotional Video Contest About Jordan For Expat Students Launched

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep.13 (Petra) - A contest for overseas students studying in Jordan was launched, under the theme: "The Best Promotional Video Competition about Jordan," Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research on Wednesday announced.
In a statement, the ministry said the participating student must be non-Jordanian and enrolled to study in a higher education institution in the Kingdom, regardless of specialization,program, or degree, adding that the video must feature the theme, primarily the educational axis, in addition to any social, tourism, cultural content.
The ministry also noted the video should be a 1-2 minute range in length and participants could apply individually, or in a 1-5 group.
On the submission deadline, the ministry said videos are sent with the student's full name, university details, and a passport copy, via a WhatsApp message to the number of International Student Affairs Unit (0781111185), no later than Thursday, November 16, 2023.
The ministry added that the top winner will be allocated a financial prize worth JD2,000, while the second and third winners will be awarded JD1,500 and JD1, 000, respectively.
MENAFN13092023000117011021ID1107061062
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.