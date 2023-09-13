Fuel Subsidy To Be Disbursed To Public Transport Operators Next Sunday-Ltrc

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 13 (Petra) - Disbursement of the first fuel subsidy installment to public transport operators for the third quarter of 2023 is scheduled to begin next Sunday morning, Land Transport Regulatory Commission (LTRC) announced.
In a statement on Wednesday, LTRA Director General, Abdul Rahim Wreikat, said this payment comes in accordance with the Cabinet's decision to support public transport operators on passenger lines and taxis within LTRA's jurisdiction, which will be disbursed at its offices nationwide.
Wreikat noted all procedures to pay the fuel subsidy for the third quarter 2023 are complete, indicating that the beneficiary operators can visit the approved companies to fill their vehicles with fuel with the approved subsidy values on the announced date.
This process, he said, will begin immediately after completing disbursement of the subsidy assistance for June in mid-September.
