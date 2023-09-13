Interior Minister Talks Cooperation With Saudi Minister Of Hajj And Umrah

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 13 (Petra) - Minister of Interior Mazen Faraya welcomed Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfig Al Rabiah, in the presence of the Minister of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs, and Holy Places Mohammad Khalayleh and Saudi Ambassador Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairi.
At the Wednesday meeting, Faraya congratulated the Saudi ministry for their exceptional success in organizing the pilgrimage this year despite the large and unprecedented number of pilgrims, adding that this success was a victory for all Arabs.
The Ministry of Interior is keen on establishing better communication and cooperation with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, which is especially important when it comes to border crossings and overcoming challenges so that people can easily make their way to the Great Mosque of Mecca, he noted.
Highlighting Jordan's commitment to preventing drug and weapon smugglers from bringing contraband into Jordan or neighboring countries, Faraya said continucoordination with Saudi Arabia is in place to prevent smuggling attempts at the three border crossings connecting the two nations.
Rabiah expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Jordanian authorities in arranging and supervising annual Hajj delegations and emphasized Saudi Arabia's commitment to facilitating the journey of Jordanian pilgrims.
He talked about Jordan's remarkable efforts in maintaining security on the border, particularly in the fight against drug and weapons smugglers, who now use advanced methods in their operations.
Both sides have come to an agreement to establish a joint committee consisting of stakeholders from both countries to hold regular meetings to monitor the development of the borders between the two sides and address any challenges or obstacles that may arise.
