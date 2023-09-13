3 Illegal Wells Seized, Filled In In Giza, Al-Hasa, And Ramtha-Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 13 (Petra)-Ministry of Water and Irrigation's Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ) said its inspection teams filled in 3 illegal wells in the areas of Ramtha, Giza, and Al-Hasa, in cooperation with the competent authorities, and seized one of the excavators.
According to a ministry statement on Wednesday, a rig was spotted in the northern Ramtha district carrying out illegal excavation work inside a house.
Following coordination with the Public Security Directorate (PSD), the site was raided Tuesday, and the illegal driller was seized while digging a well.
On the other hand, the authorities filled in two violating wells in Giza region south of Amman and in Karak's Al-Hdistrict, which were illegally pumping water to irrigate farms and investigations into the incidents are underway.
The WAJ affirmed its campaign to monitor and remove attacks on water infrastructure in variregions of the Kingdom will "firmly" continue, with support and cooperation from all official departments, calling on all citizens nationwide to quickly report any violations.
