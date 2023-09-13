King Condoles Chairman Of Libyan Presidential Council Over Victims Of Hurricane, Floods

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 13 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II, in a phone call on Wednesday, expressed condolences to Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohammed Younes Al Menfi over the victims of the hurricane and floods in eastern Libya.
King Abdullah stressed Jordan's solidarity with the people and government of Libya at this difficult time, expressing sympathies to the bereaved families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
MENAFN13092023000117011021ID1107061057
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.