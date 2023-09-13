Western army backing must help Ukraine in discussing peace with Russia

(MENAFN) Western army backing must assist Ukraine discuss peace with Russia on its own conditions.



This was declared by the Permanent Spokesperson of France to the Organization, Nicolas de Rivière, who talked at the UN Security Council, a Ukraine-based news agency declared.



"Military aid serves a single purpose: by enabling Ukrainians to defend themselves, it should make substantive negotiations possible when Ukraine decides to run them. In this way, we intend to create the conditions for a fair and lasting diplomatic solution that would comply with international law," stated the ambassador.



He stressed that France "will provide assistance for as long as it takes." "Together with our partners, we promised to do this in order to help Ukraine preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the envoy pointed out.



The lasting spokesperson further mentioned that Russia's conflict with Ukraine "caused tremendous suffering to Ukrainians and had and catastrophic impact on the whole world, especially on residents of vulnerable countries from the point of view of food security."

