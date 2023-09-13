South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Removes Advocate Mkhwebane From Office

President Cyril Ramaphhas, in accordance with Section 194(3) (b) of the Constitution, removed Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane from the Office of the Public Protector on the grounds of misconduct and incompetence.

The removal of Advocate Mkhwebane follows the National Assembly (NA) debate and vote on the Section 194 committee report, which found Adv. Mkhwebane to have misconducted herself and that she was incompetent.

The National Assembly resolved with the requisite two-thirds majority that Advocate Mkhwebane be removed from the Office of the Public Protector for misconduct and incompetence.

Section 194(3)(b) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa stipulates that when the National Assembly adopts a resolution for the removal of the Public Protector, the President“must” remove the Public Protector from the office.

Accordingly, President Ramaphhas informed Advocate Mkhwebane of the action to remove her from the Office of the Public Protector.