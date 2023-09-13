South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Expresses Sadness At Natural Disasters In Libya And Morocco

President Cyril Ramaphhas, on behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, expressed his sadness at two natural disasters that have claimed close to 8 000 lives collectively and displaced tens of thousands of residents in eastern Libya and Morocco.

More than 5 000 people have perished due to floods associated with Storm Daniel in eastern Libya while more than 2 000 people died in an earthquake last weekend in the Atlas Mountains in Morocco.

President Ramaphsaid:“South Africa shares the pain and loss felt by the people of eastern Libya and Morocco. These disasters highlight once more the frailty of life when confronted with the forces of nature.”