New Rector Of Baku Engineering University Appointed - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Yagub Piriyev
has been appointed rector of Baku Engineering University, Trend reports.
The decree was signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev.
