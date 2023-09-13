Wednesday, 13 September 2023 05:20 GMT

New Rector Of Baku Engineering University Appointed - Decree


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Yagub Piriyev has been appointed rector of Baku Engineering University, Trend reports.

The decree was signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

