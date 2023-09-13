Wednesday, 13 September 2023 05:20 GMT

Rector Of Azerbaijan's Sumgayit State University Dismissed - Decree


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Rector of Azerbaijan's Sumgayit State University Elkhan Huseynov has been dismissed, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

Huseynov was the rector of the university since 2014.

