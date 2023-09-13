Rector Of Azerbaijan's Sumgayit State University Dismissed - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Rector of
Azerbaijan's Sumgayit State University Elkhan Huseynov has been
dismissed, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the
relevant decree.
Huseynov was the rector of the university since 2014.
