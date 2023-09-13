Separatist Regime's Provocations Hinder Dialogue With Armenian Residents - Azerbaijani Mfa

The minister noted at a briefing for the leading media structures of the UN Correspondents Association(UNCA) during a working visit to Switzerland that in response to the constructive position and steps of Azerbaijan, the Armenian side constantly commits military and political provocations, actions against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, contrary to its obligations, conducts a smear campaign against Azerbaijan with unfounded claims.

Bayramov has been on a working visit to Geneva since September 11.

During the visit, the minister has already met with President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), Tatiana Molchan, and Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Daren Tang.