Separatist Regime's Provocations Hinder Dialogue With Armenian Residents - Azerbaijani Mfa

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Provocations or
"elections" (as the separatists call them) of the so-called regime
created by Armenia as a result of the occupation of Azerbaijani
territories, is another blow to the efforts related to the dialogue
with the Armenian residents in Karabakh, Azerbaijani Foreign
Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.
The minister noted at a briefing for the leading media
structures of the UN Correspondents Association(UNCA) during a
working visit to Switzerland that in response to the constructive
position and steps of Azerbaijan, the Armenian side constantly
commits military and political provocations, actions against the
sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, contrary to
its obligations, conducts a smear campaign against Azerbaijan with
unfounded claims.
Bayramov has been on a working visit to Geneva since September
11.
During the visit, the minister has already met with President of
the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mirjana
Spoljaric Egger, Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission
for Europe (UNECE), Tatiana Molchan, and Director General of the
World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Daren Tang.
