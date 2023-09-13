Wednesday, 13 September 2023 05:20 GMT

Newly Appointed Rector Of Baku Engineering University - Dossier


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the decree on the dismissal of Havar Mammadov from his post as rector of the Baku Engineering University, Trend reports.

By another decree of the head of state, Yagub Piriyev was appointed rector of the Baku Engineering University.

Before this appointment, Piriyev served as Deputy Head of the Office of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

Earlier, Piriyev was the head of the department of science, higher education and secondary specialized education.

