Turkmenistan To Sign Scores Of Deeds With The Other Central Asian Nations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 14. Turkmenistan plans to sign a package of five documents following
the results of the fifth consultative meeting of the heads of
Central Asian states in Dushanbe (Tajikistan), which will be held
from September 14 through 15, 2023, Trend reports.
According to the information, following the meeting, a joint
statement of the heads of Central Asian states, an agreement in the
field of land transport, an agreement on common areas of youth
policy will be signed.
At the same time, the countries will sign a regulation on the
council of national coordinators for consultative meetings and a
roadmap to support the health and well-being of residents of the
Central Asian region for 2023-2025.
Meanwhile, in addition to the summit meetings, Dushanbe will
also host a meeting of the foreign ministers of Central Asian
countries, an economic forum, an international exhibition of
products, a meeting of members of the Women Leader's Dialogue in
Central Asia, an art exhibition, a forum of university rectors, a
scientific conference, a meeting of transport ministers and a
number of cultural events.
