Turkmenistan To Sign Scores Of Deeds With The Other Central Asian Nations

According to the information, following the meeting, a joint statement of the heads of Central Asian states, an agreement in the field of land transport, an agreement on common areas of youth policy will be signed.

At the same time, the countries will sign a regulation on the council of national coordinators for consultative meetings and a roadmap to support the health and well-being of residents of the Central Asian region for 2023-2025.

Meanwhile, in addition to the summit meetings, Dushanbe will also host a meeting of the foreign ministers of Central Asian countries, an economic forum, an international exhibition of products, a meeting of members of the Women Leader's Dialogue in Central Asia, an art exhibition, a forum of university rectors, a scientific conference, a meeting of transport ministers and a number of cultural events.