Newly Appointed Rector Of Sumgayit State University - Dossier

Rufat Azizov held the position of director of the Institute of Education before this appointment.

It should be noted that in 1998, Rufat Azizov, as a winner of the International Mendeleev Chemical Olympiad, entered the Faculty of Chemistry of Lomonosov Moscow State University without exams and graduated from it in 2003.

Continuing his postgraduate studies at the same university, he defended his PhD thesis in 2006 and received the degree of Candidate of Chemical Sciences (CCS).

He completed a professional development program and was admitted to professional membership at the London Institute of Materials (Chartered Scientist) in 2008.

He graduated from the joint MBA program of ADA/Maastricht Universities in 2014-2016 and from the Graduate Executive MBA program of Oxford University (Said Business School) in 2018-2020.

Rufat Azizov's work experience covers biotechnology, chemical catalysis, pedagogy, the oil and gas industry, metal production, industrial project management, education and manufacturing business.

He worked at Lomonosov Moscow State University for 2 years (2003-2005) as a researcher and participated in research and development programs on biocorrosion.

Azizov gained experience in international oil and gas projects as an engineer at BP for 8 years (2005 - 2012) and also worked as a manager in materials/corrosion engineering and process integrity management.

He was awarded the BP Engineer of the Year Award in 2008, 2010 and 2011 in varicategories.

Azizov has managed metal industry projects, manufacturing operations and strategic development programs as Executive Director of Unimetal-Prometal Group, a metals manufacturing company, since 2012.

He continues to be active in the Scientific Results Commercialization Program at the Center for Innovation at the University of Oxford as an expert.

He is married with two children.