Newly Appointed Rector Of Sumgayit State University - Dossier

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. President Ilham
Aliyev signed an order on the appointment of Rufat Azizov as Rector
of Sumgayit State University, Trend reports.
Rufat Azizov held the position of director of the Institute of
Education before this appointment.
It should be noted that in 1998, Rufat Azizov, as a winner of
the International Mendeleev Chemical Olympiad, entered the Faculty
of Chemistry of Lomonosov Moscow State University without exams and
graduated from it in 2003.
Continuing his postgraduate studies at the same university, he
defended his PhD thesis in 2006 and received the degree of
Candidate of Chemical Sciences (CCS).
He completed a professional development program and was admitted
to professional membership at the London Institute of Materials
(Chartered Scientist) in 2008.
He graduated from the joint MBA program of ADA/Maastricht
Universities in 2014-2016 and from the Graduate Executive MBA
program of Oxford University (Said Business School) in
2018-2020.
Rufat Azizov's work experience covers biotechnology, chemical
catalysis, pedagogy, the oil and gas industry, metal production,
industrial project management, education and manufacturing
business.
He worked at Lomonosov Moscow State University for 2 years
(2003-2005) as a researcher and participated in research and
development programs on biocorrosion.
Azizov gained experience in international oil and gas projects
as an engineer at BP for 8 years (2005 - 2012) and also worked as a
manager in materials/corrosion engineering and process integrity
management.
He was awarded the BP Engineer of the Year Award in 2008, 2010
and 2011 in varicategories.
Azizov has managed metal industry projects, manufacturing
operations and strategic development programs as Executive Director
of Unimetal-Prometal Group, a metals manufacturing company, since
2012.
He continues to be active in the Scientific Results
Commercialization Program at the Center for Innovation at the
University of Oxford as an expert.
He is married with two children.
MENAFN13092023000187011040ID1107061031
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.