Manipulation Of Karabakh Armenians Harms Reintegration Efforts - Azerbaijani Fm (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Republic Jeyhun Bayramov participated
and addressed the 54th session of the United Nations (UN) Human
Rights Council within the framework of his working visit to the
Swiss Confederation today, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry.
In his speech, Jeyhun Bayramov provided detailed information on
cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN Human Rights Council, the
work done by Azerbaijan in the field of human rights at the
national and international levels, as well as the current
challenges in the field of human rights protection in the
post-conflict period.
The minister noted that Azerbaijan, committed to the protection
of rights stemming from the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,
continues active dialog with the institutions operating in this
field, as well as contributes to the activities of the UN High
Commissioner for Human Rights.
He provided detailed information on the reforms undertaken by
Azerbaijan in this field at the national level, including the
development of the legislative framework, strengthening dialog with
political parties, supporting media development, improving
conditions for persons with physical disabilities, empowerment of
women and youth, work undertaken to improve accessibility of public
services.
And at the international level, the importance of Azerbaijan's
multiculturalism model and initiatives taken by the country to
promote tolerance in society, eliminate discrimination,
Islamophobia and other dangerconcepts and elements of
incitement to hatred, including the importance of the Baku process
was emphasized.
Also, within the framework of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the
Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), a platform for dialogue between NAM
member states and holders of special procedural mandates was
established to contribute to international efforts in the field of
human rights.
Despite the work done at the national and international levels
in the field of human rights, the accusations made by mandate
holders of institutions acting in this direction, which do not take
into account the position of the states concerned, facts and
realities existing in the region, cause disappointment and
undermine the authority and credibility of such institutions. In
that regard, the importance of addressing such violations was
emphasized.
Jeyhun Bayramov, who gave detailed information on the current
situation in the region in the post-Karabakh conflict period, the
reconstruction work carried out in the liberated territories, noted
that steps are being taken to ensure the dignified return to the
homeland of Azerbaijani citizens whose fundamental rights were
violated as a result of almost 30 years of occupation by Armenia,
as well as the reintegration of Armenian residents living in the
Karabakh region into Azerbaijani society.
He also noted that despite the end of the conflict, the
establishment of stable peace in the region is hindered by a number
of challenges, including the continuation of military-political
provocations, mine threats by Armenia, failure to provide
information on the fate of about 4,000 Azerbaijanis missing in
action during the war from 1987 to 1991, denial of the rights of
Azerbaijanis subjected to the policy of ethnic cleansing in the
territory of Armenia, manipulation of Armenian residents living in
the Karabakh region, which harms the reintegration efforts.
Taking into account the organic connection of the mentioned
directions with the sphere of human rights, the importance of
taking practical steps in this sphere was brought to the attention
of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and other specialized
institutions, including relevant special procedures mandates.
During the speech, it was also noted that a fair stand by the
international community is more important than ever in order to
avoid missing a historic opportunity to establish stable peace and
security in the region.