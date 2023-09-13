Wednesday, 13 September 2023 05:19 GMT

Zelensky Holds War Cabinet Meeting: There Will Be Results, Enemy Will Feel Them


9/13/2023 9:19:57 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a war cabmeeting and promised that the enemy would feel its results.

The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"War cabinet. No details today. But there will be results. The enemy will feel them," Zelensky wrote.

The war cabis a special format for working with defense sector leaders.

MENAFN13092023000193011044ID1107061029

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search