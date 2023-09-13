Zelensky Holds War Cabinet Meeting: There Will Be Results, Enemy Will Feel Them

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a war cabmeeting and promised that the enemy would feel its results.
The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.
"War cabinet. No details today. But there will be results. The enemy will feel them," Zelensky wrote.
The war cabis a special format for working with defense sector leaders.
