Russia Attacks Zaporizhzhia With Iskanders And Kh-35 Yesterday - Police

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Tuesday, September 12, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with Iskander and Kh-35 missiles.
This was reported by the National Police of Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrinform reported.
"Yesterday in the afternoon, the Russian military fired an Iskander missile at an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia, and in the evening, an Kh-35 cruise missile at an open area in the suburbs. No significant damage was found," the post reads.
Earlier it was reported that the occupants had launched 101 strikes on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region over the past day. As a result of an air attack in Orikhiv, residential infrastructure was destroyed. A 49-year-old man sustained an arm injury, and was treated on the spot.
