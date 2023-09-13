Border Guards Destroy Russian Minefields In Kupiansk Direction

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, according to Ukrinform

The SBGS noted that the soldiers of the 15th Mobile Border Guard Detachment 'Steel Border' destroyed the minefields of the invaders with an accurate shot from an automatic grenade launcher Mk 19.

As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 270,350 Russian invaders from February 24, 2022, to September 13, 2023.