Ukrainian Soldiers Destroy Russian Apc With Fpv Drone In Melitopol Sector

According to Ukrinform, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, said this in a post on Telegram, publishing a relevant video .



"A combat UAVs' company of the 47th separate mechanized brigade is working. The FPV drone struck a Russian armored personnel carrier in the Melitopol direction," said Tarnavskyi.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian border guards destroyed Russian mine barriers in the Kupiansk sector.