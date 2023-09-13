Ukrainian Soldiers Destroy Russian Apc With Fpv Drone In Melitopol Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Melitopol sector, Ukrainian soldiers hit a Russian armored personnel carrier using an FPV drone.
According to Ukrinform, General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops, said this in a post on Telegram, publishing a relevant video .
"A combat UAVs' company of the 47th separate mechanized brigade is working. The FPV drone struck a Russian armored personnel carrier in the Melitopol direction," said Tarnavskyi.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian border guards destroyed Russian mine barriers in the Kupiansk sector.
