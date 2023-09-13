Five In A Row! Foster & Motley Named To Cnbc Financial Advisor 100 For 5Th Consecutive Year

CINCINNATI, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNBC has recognized

Foster & Motley as one of the nation's 100 top-rated financial advisory firms of 2023. It is the fifth consecutive year the firm has earned a spot in the annual ranking. Foster & Motley, a Cincinnati-based registered investment advisory (RIA) firm, is the only local company to make the list for five years straight. At 46 in the ranking, Foster & Motley is in the top 1% of the over 40,600 RIA firms from the Securities and Exchange Commission regulatory database that CNBC analyzed.

"We acknowledge that we would not be included in such a prestigilist without the trust of our clients or the dedication of our employees," said Zach Horn, Managing Partner at Foster & Motley. "Receiving the honor five years in a row demonstrates how consistently and diligently we live out our client-first mission. We are humbled and grateful for the opportunity to serve our clients and to be included in the CNBC FA 100 once again."

The 2023 CNBC FA 100 list was published on September 12, 2023, and was selected using a proprietary methodology developed by CNBC in partnership with data provider AccuPoint Solutions. Foster & Motley provided firm data as of May 31, 2023. CNBC and AccuPoint Solutions applied the weighting for each category to further refine and rank the firms. The rankings consider many factors such as assets under management (AUM), years in business, number of certified financial planners, and the number of employees, among others. The full list and methodology can be found at CNBC.com/FA10 .

Since 1997, Foster & Motley has offered clients customized, fee-only financial planning and investment management.

As fiduciaries, their independent and objective advice always puts the client's interests first.

With more than $2 billion in assets under management, Foster & Motley strives to integrate all components of their clients' lives into one big, clear picture so they can live life with confidence. Foster & Motley paid no fees to be included in this ranking.

Foster & Motley's disclosure

