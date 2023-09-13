Fortune Media And Great Place To Work Add Supplyhouse To 2023 Best Workplaces In Retail List

The Best Workplaces in Retail award is based on an analysis of survey responses from over 133,000 employees from Great Place To Work CertifiedTM

companies in the retail industry. Earning a spot means that SupplyHouseis one of the best retail companies to work for in the country.

Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Add SupplyHouseto 2023 Best Workplaces in Retail List

"We're absolutely thrilled to have been selected," said SupplyHouseHuman Resource Manager, Julie Collins. "The people who work at SupplyHouseknow this is a special place with a unique and positive culture, and to have our culture recognized at a national level is both incredibly humbling and gratifying."



Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For AllTM Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

"We're always aiming to grow and improve," Collins continued, "but right now we're excited to take a moment to celebrate this incredible honor."

SupplyHouserecently hired their 1000th employee and has made retention and overall team satisfaction a top priority through remote working options, professional development opportunities, and on-site team events. If you'd like to join their team, visit their careers page at .

About SupplyHouse.com:

Headquartered in Melville, NY SupplyHouseis a rapidly growing e-commerce company with 4 fulfillment center locations across the United States to facilitate fast shipping. Relying on their core values of generosity, respect, innovation, and teamwork (or GRIT)

SupplyHouseaims to foster a dynamic and tightly knit culture where new ideas are listened to and appreciated.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work. Its proprietary platform helps companies evaluate the experience of

every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified.

SOURCE SupplyHouse.com