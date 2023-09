Best Lawyers Has Named William H. Heritage Iii As One Of The Best Lawyers In America (2024 Edition)

The current, 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America (2024) is based on more than 16.1 million detailed evaluations of lawyers by other lawyers. The list of outstanding attorneys is compiled by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers. The lawyers being honored as "The Best Lawyers in America" are highlighted as the top legal talent in America.

Mr. Heritage is the President of the Law Firm, Chair of the Business Law & Commercial Transactions Group and a member of both the Firm's Board of Directors and its Executive Committee.

He concentrates his practice in the areas of corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, healthcare law, business planning and transactions, and real estate law. He has twenty-five years of experience in dealing with complex business and commercial transactions within a broad range of clients and representative industries. We would like to congratulate William H. Heritage III

on being selected for The Best Lawyers in America (2024 Edition).

