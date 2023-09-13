Best Lawyers Has Named Timothy J. Mullins As One Of The Best Lawyers In America (2024 Edition)

The current, 30th edition of The Best Lawyers in America (2024) is based on more than 16.1 million detailed evaluations of lawyers by other lawyers. The list of outstanding attorneys is compiled by conducting exhaustive peer-review surveys in which thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers. The lawyers being honored as "The Best Lawyers in America" are highlighted as the top legal talent in America.

Timothy Mullins has been successfully representing Michigan public school districts for more than thirty years. Mr. Mullins' representation of public-school districts includes: employment discrimination, constitutional litigation, general education, special education, personal injury, serischool accidents, workers' compensation and more.

He has successfully argued cases in front of the Michigan Supreme Court, the Michigan Court of Appeals, the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan and the numerstate trial courts and administrative agencies. We would like to congratulate Timothy J. Mullins on being selected for The Best Lawyers in America (2024 Edition).

About Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C.

Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. is ranked as the 12th largest law firm in Michigan.

Founded 40 years ago, located in Troy, Detroit, and Lansing, Michigan, it is a full-service law firm with 65 attorneys. Areas of practice include estate planning, corporate and business law, health care law, business transactions, commercial litigation, governmental law, real estate, creditors' rights, criminal law, employment and labor law, workers' compensation, and family law.

Giarmarco, Mullins & Horton, P.C. is named in Best Law Firms in America, Tier 1. Inclusion in Best Lawyers in America is based on peer review in the legal profession. Visit for more information.

