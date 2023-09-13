Globex Sets Single All-Inclusive Royalty On Chibougamau Independent Properties

In addition, the Letter of Intent (LOI), which allows TomaGold, subject to due diligence, the opportunity to acquire Chibougamau's large East Block which includes a number of former copper-gold mines as well as the new, growing C-3 copper-gold orebody, for $11,000,000 has been approved by the regulators. Similarly, Globex will now retain a 2% GMR on all the East Block properties. (View August 14, 2023 Chibougamau Independent press release for details).

These undertakings are in addition to the 1% iron GMR Globex holds on the 1,226 million tonne Mont Sorcier Iron-Vanadium deposit currently held by Cerrado Gold. (“NI 43-101 Technical Report – Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Mont Sorcier Project – Quebec, Canada” prepared by Simon Boudreau, P.Eng., Tim Fletcher, P.Eng., Daniel Gagnon, P.Eng., Mathieu Girard, P.Eng., Marina Lund, P.Geo. and Carl Pelletier, P.Geo., of DRA Americas Inc., InnovExplo Inc. and Soutex Inc.).





This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.