Sentrics And Elevate Announce Strategic Partnership

The partnership will commence at ELEVATE's Clearwater, Florida location, where Sentrics Entertain has already been installed successfully. Later this year, Sentrics Ensure with RTLS and Sentrics Engage will be implemented, creating a comprehensive technology suite to enhance the resident experience and improve operational efficiency.

In addition, ELEVATE will deploy Sentrics EnrichSM, a powerful analytics and insights solution. Sentrics Enrich harnesses data-driven intelligence from thousands of data points, empowering ELEVATE to improve the quality of resident care and make informed decisions to better serve their communities.

"We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with ELEVATE Senior Living," said Peter Bailey, Chief Executive Officer at Sentrics. "This collaboration allows ELEVATE to leverage our technology solutions, encompassing entertainment, life-safety, and engagement tools, to further enrich the lives of their residents."

In the years to come, the partnership will expand to include ELEVATE's locations in Olathe, KS, Lake Hartwell, GA, Minneola, FL, Baltimore, MD, Camdenton, MO, Bullhead City, AZ, and Nashville, TN. This expansion will enable ELEVATE to provide a consistent and enhanced experience to residents across their portfolio of communities.

About ELEVATE Senior Living:

Guided by the passion, commitment, and subject matter expertise of an experienced senior living team, ELEVATE designs, develops, and constructs Assisted Living and Memory Care communities purposely created for efficiency and value to meet the needs of the forgotten middle-market senior. Over the next five years, ELEVATE plans to develop 10 turnkey senior living communities that provide Assisted Living and Memory Care at below-market rates. For more information, visit

