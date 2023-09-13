New Canvas Alignment Tool Streamlines Flow Of Data Between One45 And Canvas Learning Management System

This new tool will improve functionality and productivity for health professions programs that use both One45 and Canvas.

"The Canvas Alignment Tool is an exciting addition to our groundbreaking One45 product. This tool combines complex data from diverse systems, delivering an efficient and effective solution for program administrators," says Rich Emrich, CEO of Acuity Insights. "This is yet another step in our strategy to enable program administrators to harness the power of data easily and effortlessly. We offer seamless integrations with leading education technology platforms in higher education. By doing so, administrators can gain valuable insights, ensuring both program and student success, without the hassle of making sense of data from varidisconnected systems."

What is One45?

One45 by Acuity Insights is a comprehensive program management solution that allows health professions programs to simplify complex workflows, streamline accreditation, and enhance program assessment.

Streamlined solutions for health professions programs

One45 empowers programs with a dynamic, all-in-one platform that powers scheduling, curriculum management, assessment and evaluation, and MSPE processes with unparalleled flexibility.

Simplified reporting tasks

One45 solves tedireporting challenges. It fully supports accreditation requirements in assessment, curriculum, clinical experiences, and Student Affairs, while effortlessly meeting day-to-day reporting needs.

Seamless collaboration

The One45 program management solution facilitates easy information sharing, collaboration, and communication among departments and learners alike.

To find out more about the Canvas Alignment Tool, please read our blog post about integrating Canvas with One45.

About Acuity Insights

Acuity Insights is the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education. The company's solutions help higher education institutions deliver on their mission holistically, considering the whole student, widening pathways into higher education, and ensuring both student and program success. Recognized as one of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 companies for 2021 and 2022, Acuity's solutions are used by over 600 higher education programs worldwide. Its Casper situational judgment test (SJT), taken by more than 150,000 applicants every year, is the most widely used open-response SJT in higher education and is backed by almost 20 years of efficacy research. For more information, visit acuityinsights.com.

Media contact:

Brianna Bell, Content and Communications Manager

