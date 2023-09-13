Charting The Future Of Data Storage: Dspa-Asia Bootcamp By Greaterheat

In collaboration with Protocol Labs, the pioneering tech company behind the world's largest Web3 decentralized storage network, Filecoin, this year's DSPA-Asia Bootcamp was hosted at Swissotel The Stamford. This event attracted about 100 Storage Providers (SPs), industry professionals, enthusiasts, and investors from the United States, Singapore, China, South Korea, Japan, India, and other Asian regions. Building upon the success of the inaugural DSPA-Asia Bootcamp in Hong Kong in June 2023, this event has solidified its place as a vital resource for the burgeoning decentralized data storage industry in Asia.

DSPA-Asia serves as a pivotal business incubator, empowering AI and Web3 data storage enterprises in Asia to learn, grow, and flourish. Central to this initiative is the DSPA-Asia Bootcamp, a comprehensive 6-month training program designed to equip data storage providers with professional support and services, enabling them to tackle challenges, expand their data operations, and scale their Filecoin data storage capacities. With GreaterHeat's backing, Asian storage providers can successfully undergo transformation, establishing sustainable and profitable businesses in the process.

The Bootcamp series fosters deep engagement within the Filecoin Pecosystem, offering a structured curriculum covering AI and Web3 storage fundamentals, rich technical resources, and opportunities to network with industry leaders. The program encompasses both business and technical modules, spanning topics such as FIL+ Development History, FIL+ Financial Analysis, LDN, E-FIL Module, Supporting FIL+, and Data Onboarding. The Bootcamp is structured into two cohorts lasting 6 to 8 months, ensuring comprehensive support for participants.

Since 2022, GreaterHeat has successfully provided decentralized AI and Web3 data storage solutions to companies across the United States, Canada, and Europe utilizing Filecoin. The 760 PiB of data hosted on the Filecoin network includes 26M active data transactions and organizations including Berkeley, The USC Shoah Foundation, University of Utah, and many more. More than 1,500 unique clients and users have already entrusted their data to the Filecoin network, with 15% of them uploading over 100 TiB of data.

The DSPA-Asia Second Bootcamp featured contributions from over 30 distinguished international speakers representing GreaterHeat, Protocol Labs, Filecoin Foundations, Huawei, Titan Network, NewWebGroup, ND Labs, Glif, Distributed Storage Solutions, Force Community, Starboard, Palladium X, and Ehume.

GreaterHeat's Chairman and CEO, David Li, emphasized, "The fusion of AI and distributed data storage holds pivotal significance in today's data-driven landscape, offering a myriad of advantages and impact. It is poised to accelerate the transformation of the data storage market, rendering data more valuable to individuals and entities alike. DSPA-Asia is dedicated to facilitating and expediting the business evolution of AI and Web3 data storage providers, ultimately establishing a flourishing distributed storage ecosystem and sustaining the growth of data."

With a diverse client base including labs, institutions, businesses, and government departments, GreaterHeat's influence extends across varisectors. The company achieved an impressive revenue of US$28 million in 2022, and David Li anticipates a 10-20% growth in revenue from AI infrastructure services by the latter half of 2023. The ambiticompany aims for a Nasdaq listing in 2025, cementing its global leadership in the fusion of AI and Web3.

About GreaterHeat Pte Ltd

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Singapore, GreaterHeat Pte Ltd (GreaterHeat) is a cutting-edge technology company, helping individuals and communities access and unlock the powerful capabilities of new technologies and innovations. With an extensive skill set that encompasses AI technology, blockchain distributed data storage, agile software development, and state-of-the-art computing services, we excel at delivering solutions within the AI and Web3 domains. Beyond conventional offerings, we take pride in our hardware leasing, service development, and groundbreaking AI Large Language Model (LLM) training and customization services. These services are tailored to meet specific LLM requirements, offering extended memory capabilities, task-specific functionalities, and robust data privacy safeguards. For more info about GreaterHeat, please visit:



About Filecoin

Filecoin, the world's largest decentralized storage network, enables users to store, request, and transfer data via a verifiable marketplace. Filecoin's advanced technology provides a robust foundation to store the world's most valuable datasets. An alternative to costly cloud storage, the Filecoin network offers efficiently priced and geographically decentralized storage, minimizing financial barriers and allowing users to take advantage of its unmatched network capabilities. Filecoin is completely open source, enabling people from all over the world to participate. For more information about Filecoin, please visit









Blockchain Wire