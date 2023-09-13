Global Music Nft Marketplaces Market Size

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global music NFT mark e tplaces market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.8% from 2023 to 2028.
The music NFT marketplace is driven by the desire for artists to regain control of their music and revenue streams. NFTs offer unique digital ownership of music assets, enabling artists to sell and monetize their music directly to fans, reducing intermediaries. Additionally, the blockchain technology underlying NFTs provides transparency, copyright protection, and the potential for ongoing royalties, appealing to artists and collectors alike.
Key Market Trends
Artist-Driven NFT Releases: Musicians and artists were increasingly embracing NFTs to release exclusive content directly to their fans. This trend allowed artists to maintain creative control, connect with their audience, and explore innovative monetization strategies. NFT Royalties and Resales: NFT marketplaces were exploring ways to incorporate royalties for artists on secondary sales of their music NFTs. This development aimed to provide ongoing income to artists as their works were resold in the secondary market.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on" Global Music NFT Marketplaces Market - Forecast to 2028''
Key Market Insights
Based on product type, the album segment held the largest share of the market as of 2022. As per the application outlook, the secondary market segment will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market The North American region is analyzed to have the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028 Key players operating in the global music NFT marketplace market include OpenSea, SuperRare, Nifty Gateway, Mintable, Async Music, Enjin Marketplace, Rarible, Blockparty, Mintbase, and Zora, among others.
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report:
Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Album Single Song Music NFT Collection Others
Application Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2 02 8)
Primary Market Secondary Market
P ayment Method (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
ETH wETH Cryptocurrencies Stable Coins Credit and Debit Cards Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
Europe
Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Netherlands Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China India Japan South Korea Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Singapore Vietnam Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of Central & South America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa
