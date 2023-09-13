Global Music Nft Marketplaces Market Size

The music NFT marketplace is driven by the desire for artists to regain control of their music and revenue streams. NFTs offer unique digital ownership of music assets, enabling artists to sell and monetize their music directly to fans, reducing intermediaries. Additionally, the blockchain technology underlying NFTs provides transparency, copyright protection, and the potential for ongoing royalties, appealing to artists and collectors alike.

Key Market Trends



Artist-Driven NFT Releases: Musicians and artists were increasingly embracing NFTs to release exclusive content directly to their fans. This trend allowed artists to maintain creative control, connect with their audience, and explore innovative monetization strategies. NFT Royalties and Resales: NFT marketplaces were exploring ways to incorporate royalties for artists on secondary sales of their music NFTs. This development aimed to provide ongoing income to artists as their works were resold in the secondary market.

Key Market Insights



Based on product type, the album segment held the largest share of the market as of 2022.

As per the application outlook, the secondary market segment will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

The North American region is analyzed to have the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028 Key players operating in the global music NFT marketplace market include OpenSea, SuperRare, Nifty Gateway, Mintable, Async Music, Enjin Marketplace, Rarible, Blockparty, Mintbase, and Zora, among others.



Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)



Album

Single Song

Music NFT Collection Others

Application Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2 02 8)



Primary Market Secondary Market

P ayment Method (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)



ETH

wETH

Cryptocurrencies

Stable Coins

Credit and Debit Cards Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America



U.S.

Canada Mexico



Europe



Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam Rest of APAC

Central & South America



Brazil

Argentina

Chile Rest of Central & South America

Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia



Israel

South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



