Zooz Power To Present Virtually At The Sidoti Small Cap Conference On September 20, 2023

Management will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings on both days of the conference, Wednesday, and Thursday. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Sidoti salesperson or Miri Segal at .

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at:

The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live event. The presentation slides can be viewed on ZOOZ Power's website:

About ZOOZ Power Ltd.

ZOOZ is a leading provider of Flywheel-based Power Boosting solutions enabling ultra-green, ultra-fast electric vehicle charging anywhere.

ZOOZ is committed to eliminating range anxiety and helping to accelerate the mass adoption of electric vehicles around the world. ZOOZ's goal is to enable the vast roll-out of cost-effective ultra-fast charging infrastructure while sustainably overcoming existing grid limitations.

Based on its innovative flywheel technology, ZOOZ pioneers the use of kinetic energy storage, as a power boosting solution supporting ultra-fast EV charging infrastructure.

ZOOZ's products are built with longevity and the environment in mind, helping its global customers and partners create highly sustainable, reliable, long-lasting, and cost-effective fast-charging solutions.

Miri Segal

917-607-8654

