Rimless Toilets Market Is Forecasted To Reach Us$ 20.41 Billion By 2033: Fact.Mr Study

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rockville , Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, in its newly published study, reveals that the global Rimless Toilets Market is valued at US$ 16.74 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 20.41 billion by the end of 2033. Rimless toilets feature a flushing system that directs water evenly along the bowl's edges, ensuring full coverage without any missed spots. This design enhances ease of cleaning and offers enhanced hygiene benefits. Increasing need for aesthetically enhanced textures, designs, and colors, along with the rising need for low-maintenance toilets, is expected to contribute to market growth opportunities. For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

Rising number of new commercial construction projects, including hospitals, shopping malls, business complexes, etc., are pushing the demand for rimless toilets. In addition, more consumers are investing in high-quality residential complexes, which is leading to increased demand for hygienic toilet solutions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global rimless toilets market reached a size of US$ 16.41 billion in 2022.

Worldwide demand for rimless toilets is estimated at a market value of US$ 16.74 billion in 2023.

Sales of rimless toilets are projected to rise at a CAGR of 2% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is anticipated to reach US$ 20.41 billion by 2033-end.

The valuation of the United States was US$ 4.81 billion in 2022.

Demand for rimless toilets in Japan is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 2.1% through 2033.

Sales of rimless toilets in China are projected to advance at a CAGR of 1.5% and reach US$ 3.31 billion by 2033-end. Global demand for flush toilets is projected to rise at 2.2% CAGR and reach a market valuation of US$ 11.8 billion by 2033-end.

“Increasing use of smart bathrooms, rising awareness about hygiene, and ever-growing number of commercial spaces are driving worldwide demand for rimless toilets,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Flush Toilers Popular Due to Their Scratch-resistant and Hygienic Panels

Demand for flush toilets is increasing owing to their easy-to-use properties and unique appearance. The panels of these toilets are comparatively more hygienic and scratch-resistant. They are lightweight and more durable. Therefore, market players are expected to foon producing rimless flush toilets in the coming decade.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2031) US$ 20.41 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2031) 2 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers specializing in rimless toilets are making substantial investments in innovation while maintaining rigorquality control standards for their products.

Bemis, a prominent toilet seat manufacturer based in Wisconsin, USA, exemplifies this commitment to advancement and quality. In January 2021, Bemis strategically acquired Bio Bidet, a move aimed at fortifying its consumer network and enhancing offerings for wholesale partners. This acquisition enables Bemis to provide products that align precisely with the evolving needs and preferences of consumers.



Key Market Players

Leading manufacturers of rimless toilets are AM.PA, Duravit AG, Caroma Industries, Enware Australia Pty., Ltd., GROHE AG, Flaminia S.p.A., Hindware Homes, LAUFEN Bathrooms AG, Kohler Company, LecPLC, RAK Ceramics, Parisi Bathware and Doorware Pty Ltd., Roca Sanitario SA, Sonas Bathrooms, Seima Australia, TOTO Europe GmbH, Verotti, Twyford Bathrooms, VitrA, and Villeroy & Boch AG.

How Does the Rimless Toilet Market Perform in the United States?

The United States market recorded a value of US$ 4.81 billion in 2022. Forecasts suggest that the growing investments in both commercial and residential construction endeavors will play a significant role in driving the demand for rimless toilets in the coming decade. Furthermore, the surging interest in smart toilets is expected to open up new opportunities for suppliers in this industry.

As awareness regarding the importance of water conservation and resource-efficient practices continues to rise, there is an increasing demand for rimless toilets. Consequently, ongoing construction projects, as well as those in the planning stages, are contributing to the profitability of rimless toilet suppliers.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the rimless toilets market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type (flush toilets, siphon toilets) and end use (residential, non-residential), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the MEA).

