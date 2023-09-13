Technology Industry Leader Raymond Hawkins Joins Board Of Aubix Data Center

“AUBix's mission of bringing technology parity to rural Alabama truly resonates with me, and I am delighted to join their Board,” Mr. Hawkins said.“AUBix combines world-class infrastructure with access to leading-edge AI technology for businesses and academic institutions. I look forward to supporting their commitment to developing a technology-enabled workforce in Alabama – especially at my alma mater, Auburn University.”

Mr. Hawkins serves as Chief Revenue Office for Compass Datacenters, which was acquired in June after a multibillion-dollar bidding war. Prior to joining Compass, Mr. Hawkins served as Digital Realty's Senior Vice President of Global Solutions Sales and Sales Engineering. He led the team covering the 30 largest global data center consumers. Prior to his time in the data center industry, he spent nearly two decades in information technology advising companies on software, hardware and services plans. Mr. Hawkins also served in the United States Marine Corps. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Auburn University.

“Raymond Hawkins brings tremendinsight and connections to AUBix and shares our vision for ongoing technology growth in the business as well as the region,” said Andrew Albrecht, CEO of AUBix.“His experience scaling enterprise infrastructure, combined with deep customer relationships, will further accelerate AUBix's national exposure.”

AUBix enables digital transformation for businesses through the interconnection of multiple high-speed national and global fiber carriers, as well as deep technology expertise, helping local organizations compete globally. AUBix delivers access to public and private cloud computing resources, a certified NVIDIA partner data center, accelerated compute and storage infrastructure, as well as cached content to end users.

AUBix offers 22,000 square feet of available data center space and more than 4 megawatts of customer power capacity across two data halls with redundant power and cooling. The initial 40,000-square-foot buildout includes customer office space, conference rooms, and tenant equipment storage. The six-acre site can be expanded to 100,000+ square feet, providing greater than 12 megawatts total and representing an economic impact of approximately $300 million of investment.

AUBix LLC is a multi-tenant, mission-critical data center that is bringing technology parity to under-served communities in Alabama. The secure, compliant infrastructure is boosting efficiency and cost-effectiveness, with carrier-neutral services and deep technology expertise. AUBix is an economic catalyst for the regions and communities it serves, enabling digital transformation for businesses, supporting healthcare, finance, manufacturing and academia, and providing access to high-speed internet.

