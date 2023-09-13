Freddie Mac Announces Results Of Tender Offer For Certain Stacr Notes

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) (the“Company”) today announced the tender results of its previously announced offer to purchase (the“Offer”) any and all of the STACR® (Structured Agency Credit Risk) Notes listed in the table below (the“Notes”). Certain of the classes of Notes subject to the Offer were issued by the STACR trusts identified in the table below (each, a“Trust”). Freddie Mac is the holder of the owner certificate issued by each Trust and, as a result, the sole beneficial owner of each Trust. The Company has conducted the Offer in accordance with the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated September 6, 2023 (the“Offer to Purchase”) and related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery dated September 6, 2023 (collectively, the“Offer Documents”). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this Press Release have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the Offer Documents. As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 (the“Expiration Time”), approximately $1.28 billion aggregate original principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn as set forth in the table below:

Title of Security STACR Trust (if applicable) CUSIP Number ISIN Number Original Principal Amount 1 Percentage of Original Principal Amount Tendered and Accepted 2, 3 Original Principal Amount Tendered and Accepted 3 STACR 2017-DNA3 B-1 N/A 3137G0RJ0 US3137G0RJ09 $101,424,416 62.85 % $63,747,369 STACR 2018-DNA1 B-1 N/A 3137G0UB3 US3137G0UB36 79,854,653 97.86 % 78,149,749 STACR 2018-DNA3 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR Trust 2018-DNA3 35563WBD5 US35563WBD56 105,000,000 69.92 % 73,415,000 STACR 2018-HQA1 B-1 N/A 3137G0UX5 US3137G0UX55 93,650,000 7.59 % 7,110,000 STACR 2018-HQA2 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR Trust 2018-HQA2 35563XBD3 US35563XBD30 27,686,333 60.58 % 16,771,333 STACR 2018-HRP2 M-3 Freddie Mac STACR Trust 2018-HRP2 35564ABF7 US35564ABF75 438,083,960 100.00 % 438,083,960 STACR 2019-DNA1 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR Trust 2019-DNA1 35563KBD1 US35563KBD19 86,000,000 100.00 % 86,000,000 STACR 2019-DNA2 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR Trust 2019-DNA2 35564LBD8 US35564LBD82 73,000,000 99.58 % 72,690,000 STACR 2019-DNA3 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR Trust 2019-DNA3 35564TBD1 US35564TBD19 90,000,000 93.71 % 84,335,000 STACR 2019-DNA4 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2019-DNA4 35565ABD1 US35565ABD19 74,000,000 77.36 % 57,250,000 STACR 2019-HQA1 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR Trust 2019-HQA1 35563MBD7 US35563MBD74 131,000,000 37.86 % 49,600,000 STACR 2019-HQA2 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR Trust 2019-HQA2 35564MBD6 US35564MBD65 125,000,000 85.53 % 106,908,743 STACR 2019-HQA3 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR Trust 2019-HQA3 35564XBD2 US35564XBD21 126,000,000 65.64 % 82,709,209 STACR 2019-HQA4 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR REMIC Trust 2019-HQA4 35565CBD7 US35565CBD74 53,000,000 52.16 % 27,644,766 STACR 2019-HRP1 M-3 Freddie Mac STACR Trust 2019-HRP1 35564RBF0 US35564RBF01 52,000,000 70.60 % 36,710,000 STACR 2019-FTR2 B-1 Freddie Mac STACR Trust 2019-FTR2 35564WBD4 US35564WBD48 42,000,000 4.17 % 1,750,000 Total $ 1,282,875,129





1 Original principal amounts have been adjusted to reflect reported exchange activity of MAC notes or exchangeable notes into eligible Notes initiated during the tender offer period. Reported exchange activity results are preliminary and are subject to change.

2 Rounded to the nearest hundredth of a percent.

3 For STACR 2019-DNA2 B-1, STACR 2019-DNA3 B-1, STACR 2019-DNA4 B-1, STACR 2019-HQA2 B-1, STACR 2019-HQA3 B-1 and STACR 2019-HQA4 B-1, the original principal amount tendered and accepted includes $3,750,000, $21,485,000, $11,275,000, $35,200,000, $4,500,000 and $15,177,491, respectively, expected to be tendered by guaranteed delivery prior to the guaranteed delivery deadline. The guaranteed delivery deadline is 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Thursday, September 14, 2023.



The settlement date for the Notes tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offer is expected to occur on Thursday, September 14, 2023. Any Notes tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offer using the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are expected to be purchased on Friday, September 15, 2023.



BofA Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are lead dealer managers, and CastleOak Securities, L.P. is co-dealer manager for the Offer. For additional information regarding the terms of the Offer, please contact BofA Securities, Inc. at (980) 387-3907 or (888) 292-0070 (toll-free); or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at (704) 410-4756 or (866) 309-6316 (toll free). Requests for the Offer Documents may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation, as tender agent, at (212) 430-3774 or (855) 654-2015 (toll-free), or by email at .

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Offer in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such Offer under applicable securities laws or otherwise. The distribution of materials relating to the Offer, and the transactions contemplated by the Offer, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. The Offer is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to the Offer come into your possession, you are required by Freddie Mac to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to the Offer do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and a dealer manager or any affiliate of a dealer manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the Offer shall be deemed to be made by the dealer manager or such affiliate on behalf of Freddie Mac in that jurisdiction.

About Freddie Mac Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer

Freddie Mac's Single-Family CRT programs transfer credit risk away from U.S. taxpayers to global private capital via securities and (re)insurance policies. We founded the GSE Single-Family CRT market when we issued our first Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR®) notes in July 2013. In November 2013, we introduced our Agency Credit Insurance Structure® (ACIS®) program. Today, CRT serves as the primary source of private capital investment in residential mortgage credit. For specific STACR and ACIS transaction data, please visit Clarity , our CRT data intelligence portal.

About Freddie Mac

Freddie Mac's mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube .

MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon

703-903-3861

