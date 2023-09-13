Wednesday, 13 September 2023 05:13 GMT

Correction: Icelandair: Major Shareholder Announcement


9/13/2023 9:17:19 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Correction: The number of voting rights has been corrected.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________

Attached is a major shareholder announcement from Íslandsbanki hf. confirming that the combined number of voting rights of Íslandsbanki hf. and funds managed by Íslandssjóðir hf. in Icelandair Group is now 2,043,710,049. This corresponds to 4.97% of voting rights in Icelandair Group (triggering threshold: below 5%) due to disposal of shares.

Attachment

  • LEIÐRÉTT Flöggun Íslandsbanki - ICEAIR_13092023



Attachments LEIÐRÉTT Flöggun Íslandsbanki - ICEAIR_13092023...

MENAFN13092023004107003653ID1107060920

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search