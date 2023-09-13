Cybeready Unveils Tailored Security Awareness Training Solution For Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
SME-Optimized Solution Improves Readiness Against Cyberattacks with Ease and Affordability
SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- CybeReady , a global leader in security awareness training, today announced the release of a new version of its award-winning security training platform, expressly developed for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) ranging from 25 to 150 employees. Recognizing the unique challenges faced by these organizations, CybeReady has optimized its solution to make cybersecurity training even more effective, affordable, and user-friendly for SMEs.
“As more large businesses and corporations invest in cybersecurity tools, hackers are increasingly targeting small and medium-sized businesses,” said FBI Supervisory Special Agent Michael Sohn to CNBC in a report on what SMEs can do to protect themselves from hackers.“Our key message for these businesses is to stay vigilant.”
Typically constrained by limited resources, many SMEs lack a dedicated IT security team or even a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). This new SME-optimized solution from CybeReady, acknowledges these challenges to provide a robust security training solution that is competitively priced and tailored for companies with minimal IT infrastructure and support staff. Advanced capabilities include:
- AutoPilot mode to ensure the training runs out-of-the-box, reducing time and resource requirements from the IT or HR department.
- Full compliance achieved in a click of a button - so the organization is always ready for security audits.
- Continuand training for employees, ensuring employees are up to date on the latest email phishing tactics (verperiodic training which has been shown to be much less effective).
- Adaptive phishing simulation campaigns customizes the training per employees' rile, department, location and risk group, so new and high-risk employees get trained more frequently Auto-generated progress reports (weekly and monthly) with detailed benchmarking.
- Accelerated onboarding that activates the security awareness training process without delay.
- Average time required to deploy and run the solution is about one hour per quarter.
The CybeReady SME solution stands out with its strong delivery of measurable results and operational simplicity. With the 'Autopilot' feature, organizations can effortlessly roll out continutraining that provides phishing simulations and learning micro sessions, tailored to each employee's role, department, location and risk group. The goal is to aid SMEs in achieving security compliance, and reduce risk rapidly, even if resources are limited.
"Understanding the dynamics of SMEs, where decision-makers often wear multiple hats, we've built a solution that's easy to implement and manage," said Eitan Fogel, CEO of CybeReady. "Our mission is to ensure even the smallest businesses can equip their teams with the tools they need to protect against the flood of cyber threats putting organizations at risk. No company is too small for hackers, and with CybeReady, no company is too small to defend."
About CybeReady
CybeReady offers the world's most effective security training solution that evolves organizations from security awareness to cyber readiness with no IT effort. CybeReady's solution engages more employees, more effectively, frequently, and easily. Infused with training expertise and powered by machine learning, CybeReady's adaptive, easy-to-digest security training content program guarantees to reduce your high-risk employee group by 80%. CybeReady's solution has been deployed by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including Kion Group, Skoda Auto, NatWest, SodaStream, ING, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Avid Technology, and others, CybeReady is fully-managed, making it the security awareness training solution with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in the Silicon Valley and Germany. For more information, please visit .
