Calmwater Capital Welcomes New Hires, Jerry Aversano, Aaron Greene & Ryan Morrell

EL SEGUNDO, CA, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Calmwater Capital, an investment manager focused solely on commercial real estate bridge lending, is pleased to announce the addition of Jerry Aversano, Aaron Greene, and Ryan Morrell to its team. With impressive track records and extensive experience in both commercial real estate and private debt, our new additions are poised to bring a fresh perspective and valuable insight to the company.
Jerry Aversano joins the firm as Director, Head of Investor Relations, a global position based in the firm's Park Avenue, New York, NY office. He will be an integral part of the growth of the firm over its multi-year business plan. Mr. Aversano, with a Master of Science in Real Estate Investment & Finance, and an MBA, brings nearly 20-years of expertise across client service, product development and capital raising from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, PGIM Real Estate and Franklin Templeton.
Aaron Greene joins the firm as a Vice President in its originations group. He joins with over 18 years of experience and longstanding relationships in commercial real estate. Mr. Greene most recently spent 10 years at Signature Bank primarily as a lender in their commercial real estate group. His expertise is in structuring senior loans for bridge and other transitional assets, through his broad network of brokers and borrowers throughout the New York Metropolitan area. He is based in the firm's New York, NY office.
Ryan Morrell joins the firm as a Vice President in underwriting, based at Calmwater's main office in El Segundo, CA. He joins with over 10 years of institutional investing experience. Ryan was previously a VP in the originations group at Starwood Property Trust in LA, CMBS Underwriter at Morgan Stanley in LA and NYC, Bridge Loan Originator/Underwriter at Walker & Dunlop Investment Partners (fka JCR Capital) in Denver and started his real estate career in the CMBS group at Moody's in NYC.
About Calmwater Capital
Calmwater Capital is an institutional, direct commercial real estate bridge lender headquartered in El Segundo, CA. Founded in 2010, Calmwater's investor base has grown to include state and international pension funds, university endowments, and ultrahighworth individuals and family offices located both domestically and abroad. The firm focuses on senior secured commercial real estate bridge loans between $7.5 and $100 million. Calmwater Capital Fund IV closed for new capital commitments in April 2023. The firm is not accepting new capital commitments at this time. For more information on Calmwater Capital, visit .
