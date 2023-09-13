Cmos 3D Image Sensor Market To Hit Us$ 17,787.73 Million By 2029|Sony, Agilent, St, Omnivision, Abov X Herald

Top Leading Companies: Sony, Agilent, ST, OmniVision, Abov, Photobit, Samsung, Canon, On Semi(Aptina), Toshiba, Nikon, PixelPlus, Pixart, SiliconFile, GalaxyCore, Panavision

In April 2023, Lucid Vision Labs announced the launch of a new Atlas10 camera with a 65MP Gpixel GMAX3265 image sensor. The Gpixel GMAX3265 CMOS image sensor provides 9,344 (H) x 7,000 (V) charge global shutter pixels along with ultra-low read noise of <2e, >70dB dynamic range, and 1e-/p/s dark current at room temperature. In January 2023, ams OSRAM announced the extension of its Mira family of pipelined, high-sensitivity, global shutter CMOS image sensors with the launch of the 2.3mm x 2.8mm, 0.5Mpixel Mira050. Highly sensitive to visible and near-infrared (NIR) light, the Mira050 enables engineering designers to save space and power in wearable and mobile devices. The Mira050 is suitable for applications such as eye tracking, gesture tracking, and contextual awareness in AR/VR/MR headsets, object detection in robots, and 3D depth sensing for face recognition in smart door locks.

Market Overview :

By Types:

Backside-illuminated(BSI)

BSI Stacked

Front-illuminated(FI)

By Application:

Industrial

Security

Medical

Automotive

Computing

Others

Regional Coverage:

The region-wise coverage of the market is mentioned in the report, mainly focusing on the regions:

North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Russia, Italy, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Others)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Others)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Israel, Egypt, Turkey, South Africa & Rest of MEA)

Note : Get customized in the list of countries, add-on segmentation, or get players added matching your business objectives; customization is subject to approval and feasibility. Please share your requirements and our executives will get in touch with you.

Crucial Elements from the Table of Contents of Global CMOS 3D Image Sensor Market :

Chapter 1: CMOS 3D Image Sensor Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global CMOS 3D Image Sensor Market Competition, Profiles/Analysis, Strategies

Chapter 3: Global CMOS 3D Image Sensor Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2017-2022)

Chapter 4: Global CMOS 3D Image Sensor Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2017-2022)

Chapter 5: Global CMOS 3D Image Sensor Market Regional Highlights

Chapter 6: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 7: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 8: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 9: Market Decisions for the present scenario

Chapter 10: Global CMOS 3D Image Sensor Market Forecast (2023-2029)

Chapter 11: Case Studies

Chapter 12: Research Findings and Conclusion

“ Russia-Ukraine War Impact 2022: Economic sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation by the United States and its allies have had a negative impact on the market . Economic sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation by theand its Russian allies are expected to impact the growth of this industry. The war also negatively impacted global industries, disrupting import and export flows. The dominance of Russia and the quasi-private space agency Roscosmos in the commercial space has influenced alternative launch service providers in India, Japan, Europe and the United States. These factors negatively impacted the market during the war.”

