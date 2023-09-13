Bambini & Bo Appoints Christian Warren As Head Of Business

(MENAFN- Pressat) Previously International Commercial Director at Dubai’s largest full-service social media and influencer marketing agency, Christian brings a strong commercial and brand management experience to Bambini & Bo as it embarks on its most ambitious growth phase since its inception.
In his new role, Christian will play a pivotal part in overseeing the expansion and development of the Bambini & Bo brand, focusing on nurturing new partnerships and exploring opportunities to enter new markets.
Speaking on his appointment, Christian said: "My previous roles have been centred around collaborating with brands to help drive innovation and growth. I’m delighted to head up the Bambini & Bo team and look forward to contributing to the company's continued success.
We’re already bringing on new partners and have huge potential for further expansion to establish ourselves as a leading name in the nursery retail industry.”
The Bambini & Bo team recently attended the Kind + Jugend event in Cologne, where they were meeting customers and other like-minded enthusiasts. The event proved to be a huge success, with more events now being planned for the remainder of the year and into 2024.
