Bambini & Bo Appoints Christian Warren As Head Of Business

(MENAFN- Pressat) Previously International Commercial Director at Dubai’s largest full-service social media and influencer marketing agency, Christian brings a strong commercial and brand management experience to Bambini & Bo as it embarks on its most ambitious growth phase since its inception.

In his new role, Christian will play a pivotal part in overseeing the expansion and development of the Bambini & Bo brand, focusing on nurturing new partnerships and exploring opportunities to enter new markets.

Speaking on his appointment, Christian said: "My previous roles have been centred around collaborating with brands to help drive innovation and growth. I’m delighted to head up the Bambini & Bo team and look forward to contributing to the company's continued success.

We’re already bringing on new partners and have huge potential for further expansion to establish ourselves as a leading name in the nursery retail industry.”

The Bambini & Bo team recently attended the Kind + Jugend event in Cologne, where they were meeting customers and other like-minded enthusiasts. The event proved to be a huge success, with more events now being planned for the remainder of the year and into 2024.





MENAFN13092023004644013671ID1107060867