Media Maven & Happiness Evangelist Raj Nayak Joins the Advisory Board of YAAP

(MENAFN- Your Wordsmiths)

Specialized Content Company YAAP Embarks on Rapid Expansion Across India & GCC



Dubai, UAE, 13th September 2023: YAAP, a forward-thinking specialized content and influencer marketing company, proudly announces the addition of Raj Nayak to its advisory board. Raj Nayak, the former Chief Operating Officer of Viacom18, will play a pivotal role in guiding YAAP's strategic initiatives for growth and expansion across regions. The appointment of Raj Nayak, a distinguished stalwart of the media and entertainment industry, underscores YAAP's commitment to its ambitious long-term goals and rapid growth plan.



Atul Hegde, Founder of YAAP, expressed his delight at the collaboration, saying, "It's an absolute pleasure to have Raj Nayak join YAAP's advisory board. Raj's rich legacy and extensive experience in the media and entertainment industry will be instrumental in driving YAAP's strategic growth and expansion plans in the coming months. His addition to the board aligns perfectly with our ongoing expansion across regions, key leadership appointments, and our relentless pursuit of product and service excellence."



Raj Nayak's illustrious career spans over three decades, during which he has founded and held leadership positions at some of the world's largest media and entertainment companies, including Star TV and NDTV. His most recent role as the Chief Operating Officer at Viacom18 saw him spearheading some of the network's most iconic shows and properties. Following his celebrated tenure at Viacom18, Nayak ventured into a new domain with House of Cheer, a full-service happiness and technology hub specializing in creation, curation, and consultancy, where he serves as the Managing Director.



Commenting on his new role, Raj Nayak shared, "Embodying its philosophy of 'Built for Now,' YAAP has successfully harnessed content, data, and technology to deliver immense value to its clients, establishing itself as a dominant player in the industry. YAAP's promising roadmap for growth and expansion in the coming years, driven by innovation and strategic expansion into new markets, resonates with my business philosophy. It presents us with an exciting opportunity to break new ground together."



YAAP has been on a trajectory of strategic growth, with recent additions such as Dr Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna, the former UAE Ambassador to India, to their advisory board, as well as key leadership appointments across India and GCC. The company has also formed a strategic partnership with Tagger Media, a leading US-based influencer marketing platform. These developments follow YAAP's acquisition of Crayons Communications, a renowned advertising agency in the Middle East, and an impressive financial performance, including a remarkable 97% increase in top-line growth and a fivefold rise in profitability for FY21-22. YAAP's prestigious client portfolio includes industry leaders such as NPCI, Visit Dubai, IndusInd, Lufthansa, SBI Cards, Disney, Apparel Group, MPL, Amazon, and Square Enix.





About YAAP:

YAAP is a new-age, specialized content & influencer marketing company that brings together technology, data and content to deliver high-quality creative solutions. YAAP has a presence across the Middle East, India & Singapore and has worked with the likes of Visit Dubai, Sadia, Disney Games, Dell, Apple, Lufthansa, Amex & many more. As part of an exclusive partnership, YAAP facilitated US-based Tagger Media’s expansion into the Middle East and India.





MENAFN13092023005036011518ID1107060839