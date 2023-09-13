Military Deployed After Railways Declared Essential Service

The military were deployed to provide protection to the Colombo Fort and Maradana railway stations, hours after President Ranil Wickremesinghe declared railway services as an essential service.

The Railway Department said that troops were deployed to provide security as railway employees had launched a strike in an attempt to cripple the sector if their demands are not met.

The Locomotive Operating Engineers' Union had launched a strike this week over several demands.

The strike resulted in passengers being severely affected with at least one person being killed while travelling on the roof of a train.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe issued a gazette notification yesterday declaring the public transport services for passengers or goods and the provision and maintenance of facilities for transport services by railway lines as essential services. (Colombo Gazette)