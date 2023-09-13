Acting Ministers To Oversee Ministries Under The President

President Ranil Wickramasinghe has appointed Acting Ministers to oversee the Ministries under his purview while he is away on an official visit to Cuba and the United States.

As part of this arrangement, State Minister Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon will serve as the Acting Minister of Defence, State Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya as the Acting Minister of Finance, State Minister Kanaka Herath as the Acting Minister of Technology and Investment Promotion and State Minister Anupa Pasqual as the Acting Minister for Women, Children Affairs and Social Empowerment.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe's official visit to Cuba includes his participation in the“G77 Group and China” Heads of State Summit.

Subsequently, he will join a delegation to the United States to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly. (Colombo Gazette)