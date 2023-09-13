Top Indian Diplomat In Sri Lanka Named As Next Envoy To Australia

India's current High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay has been named as the next High Commissioner of India to Australia.

Baglay will succeed Ambassador Manpreet Vohra, who assumed his role in Canberra in April 2021.

The Ministry of External Affairs issued a formal statement today announcing Mr. Baglay's appointment, highlighting his extensive experience and contributions to Indian diplomacy. Baglay, a 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is slated to take up his new assignment shortly.

Born on January 4, 1966, Gopal Baglay brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. He holds a Masters degree in chemistry from Lucknow University and possesses multilingual proficiency in Hindi, Urdu, Sanskrit, English, Ukrainian, Russian, and Nepali.

Baglay's career within the Ministry of External Affairs has been marked by several prominent postings, including serving as the official spokesperson and holding the position of Joint Secretary for Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran. More recently, he served as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office before assuming his post as High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka in May 2020.

As High Commissioner to Australia, Gopal Baglay will be tasked with strengthening India's diplomatic ties with the Pacific nation. India and Australia have enjoyed a robust strategic partnership in recent years, with cooperation spanning areas such as defense, trade, and regional stability.

This appointment underscores India's commitment to bolstering diplomatic relations with key nations across the globe. Gopal Baglay's extensive experience and diplomatic acumen are expected to further enhance the bonds between India and Australia, as both countries continue to work together on shared interests and common goals. (Indian Link)