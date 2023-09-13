Top Security Brass At Kokernag Encounter Site

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Top officials from Police and army including GOC 15 Corp, DG JK, ADGP Kashmir rushed to the encounter site after fierce encounter erupted in Gadole area of Anantnag district on Wednesday.
Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that GOC 15 Corps Rajiv Ghai, DGP Dilbagh Singh, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar along with other top officials reached the gunfight site to personally monitor the ongoing operation.
Earlier, one army officer and a police officer were injured in the initial exchange of fire after a fierce encounter erupted in forests
ADVERTISEMENT
of
Gadole.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also Police Says Second Terrorist Killed In Rajouri Encounter Encounter Breaks Out In South Kashmir's Kokernag; Army Officer, Cop Injured
MENAFN13092023000215011059ID1107060825
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.