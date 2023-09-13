Emirates Stallions Decovision Marks Two Decades with Completion of AED 190 million Two Mega Projects

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) ABU DHABI, UAE; 11 September 2023: Decovision, the regional renowned concept interior design firm and a member of Emirates Stallions Group (ADX: ESG), the global investment, engineering, and construction services business company, is celebrating a monumental 20 years in the industry, marked by the completion of two mega projects, Refurbishment of Guest rooms and Club Lounge in Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Abu Dhabi and the exclusive F&B outlets at Atlantis the Royal Dubai.

The recent completion of the interiors at the iconic Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi and the celebrated luxury hotel Atlantis the Royal Dubai, encompass various dining fit-outs, furniture, fixtures, and equipment (FF&E) works, interior club lounges, leisure spaces, and hotel rooms, is a testament to this prowess. Notably, Decovision’s high-end projects spanned over 100,000 sqm since January 2023, setting new standards in luxury and design.

“Since 2003, Decovision has remained committed to providing its customers with world-class space transformation and has always been at the forefront of revolutionary changes in the concept of interior design. They play an important role in ESG business ecosystem, and we are working on further expanding its operations at the regional level. Said Kayed Khorma, CEO of ESG

Drawing from its rich legacy spanning two decades and as a member of ESG, Decovision has consistently set benchmarks in sustainable interior design sector and engineering in the UAE. ESG has been instrumental in driving innovation in the UAE’s indoor spaces design sector.

“Decovision has the power to transform any spaces, evoke emotions, and create an ambiance that reflects the personality of the business and lifestyle of its inhabitants.” Khorma added.





The world's wealthiest interior designers have not only mastered this art but have also managed to turn their passion into a lucrative business. Through their hard work and perseverance, these interior designers have designed several high-profile projects and built fortunes worth millions of dollars.

Founded in 2003, Decovision has been pivotal in catering to the burgeoning demand for professional interior solutions. Their emphasis on engineering precision and impeccable project execution has garnered them a reputation par excellence. Operating a state-of-the-art factory in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi, and employing over 60 distinguished engineers, Decovision’s portfolio

boasts collaborations with luxury hotels, major developers, contractors, and high-profile government-related enterprises. Their illustrious projects, including the Presidential Palace, Emirates Palace, Etihad Towers, and Marriott’s The Edition, underscore their commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury and design solutions.





MENAFN13092023004056002392ID1107060822