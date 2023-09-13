Pope Francis expresses deep sorrow regarding tragic loss of lives in Libya

(MENAFN) Pope Francis has expressed his deep sorrow regarding the tragic loss of lives and extensive destruction caused by flooding in the eastern region of Libya. In a statement reported by Vatican News, the Pope conveyed his profound sadness upon learning about the devastating consequences of the floods.



In his message, Pope Francis extended his heartfelt prayers for the souls of those who had tragically lost their lives and offered his condolences to all those who are mourning their loved ones. This expression of empathy and support exemplifies the Pope's compassionate approach to addressing humanitarian crises and comforting those affected by them.



To further convey his solidarity with the people of Libya during this challenging time, Pope Francis dispatched a telegram through Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin. The telegram was directed to Apostolic Nuncio to Libya Archbishop Savio Hon Tai-Fai, reaffirming the Pope's concern and empathy for the situation.



Tragically, the death toll in Libya's eastern city of Derna has risen significantly, reaching a staggering 5,200, as reported by local authorities. The flooding has caused extensive damage, submerging numerous villages and towns, while also causing widespread destruction to critical infrastructure in the affected areas.

