Provident Estate Heads To India For Exclusive Real Estate Roadshow.

Sales events are emerging as a dominant player in the real estate sector, with Provident Estate paving the way. On September 23rd and 24th, Provident Estate will hold its first Indian event in Ahmedabad, India. This roadshow will be in collaboration with DAMAC, Dubai's most trusted developer, allowing the company to present an extensive selection of investment opportunities under a diverse range of projects in the market.

In the first half of 2023, Dubai's real estate sector witnessed a surge in activity, with transactions totaling AED 177 billion. Notably, the highest-priced apartment sale reached AED 410 million during this period. These figures reflect a significant uptick in the market, with over 60,440 transactions recorded, marking a strong 46.71% increase in the residential property segment and a 30% growth in the commercial sector.

One compelling factor attracting a growing number of foreign investors, including Indians, to Dubai's real estate landscape is the region's economic stability. Despite global uncertainties, Dubai remains a beacon of financial certainty, showing no signs of an economic downturn.



Indian investors, in particular, are increasingly drawn to Dubai due to the attractive rental yields it offers. The market consistently delivers a return on investment ranging from 5-7% in rental yield, a rate that has remained stable over the past few years. This compares favorably with major Indian cities like Mumbai and Delhi.



However, it's not just the promising rental yields that make Dubai appealing to Indian investors.



Dubai's strategic location at the crossroads of Asia, Europe, and Africa positions it as an ideal international trade and commerce hub. This geographic advantage is a significant pull for Indian investors seeking to expand their business operations into new markets.

Furthermore, Dubai's political stability and business-friendly environment provide a secure setting for Indian investors to safeguard their capital. The government has actively promoted foreign investments, implementing measures to enhance the city's attractiveness to investors.



Dubai's strong and expanding economy presents numeropportunities for Indian investors looking to capitalize on the region's growth potential.

With the absence of income or capital gains taxes, Dubai stands as an attractive destination, especially for Indians who may face substantial tax burdens in their home country.



Beyond the financial aspects, Dubai is renowned for its exceptional quality of life. The city boasts world-class infrastructure, top-tier residential and commercial properties, thriving business and shopping centers, and a safe environment.

The sizable expatriate community, including a substantial Indian population, fosters a sense of familiarity and comfort for Indian investors and residents alike.



Essentially, Dubai's diversification strategies have nurtured a thriving real estate market, with abundant growth opportunities on the horizon. Indian investors recognize the potential of this dynamic market and are keen not to miss out on the prospects it offers.

It is a great opportunity for Indian investors to know about the Dubai property market & the benefits of investing in Dubai. The roadshow in India will help first-time buyers meet the developers & agents in person, get answers to all their questions, and build their trust. Take advantage of special deals and incentives only available at the property show in your city, said Vishal Budhvani Provident's Sales Manager.

Provident Real Estate places a strong emphasis on building connections. Thus, the company representative will give potential investors who seek more information and assistance two days to meet with them after each roadshow. Ensuring a smooth and straightforward experience is of great importance to Provident Estate, as they aim to guide their investors through every step of the investment journey.

