Floods in Eastern Libya cause deaths of thousands

(MENAFN) Tragedy has struck the eastern Libyan city of Derna as the death toll from severe flooding has surged to a staggering 5,300 lives lost, according to the nation’s official news agency. The Interior Ministry in East Libya, affiliated with the administration appointed by the House of Representatives, revealed in an announcement that thousands of individuals remain unaccounted for in the wake of this catastrophic event.



Mohamed Aboulmosha, the media representative for the ministry, reported that local rescue teams are tirelessly searching for missing persons in the affected areas. Desperate for assistance, the ministry has called for international intervention to bolster ongoing rescue efforts, underscoring the magnitude of this disaster.



The Presidency Council of Libya made a plea on Monday to friendly nations and international aid organizations, urging them to provide much-needed aid to the flood-stricken regions in the eastern part of the country. This humanitarian crisis has extended beyond Derna, affecting other cities and towns such as Benghazi, Bayda, Al Marj, and Soussa.



In response to the devastation, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, the leader of Libya's Tripoli-based unity administration, declared all areas affected by the deadly floods as disaster zones. He also announced a period of three days of national mourning to honor the lives lost in this tragic natural disaster. This situation serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of regions susceptible to extreme weather events and underscores the critical need for swift and comprehensive international assistance to alleviate the suffering of those affected by this catastrophe.

