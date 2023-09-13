Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Announces“At-The-Market” Equity Offering Program

The shares will be offered through D.A. Davidson & Co., as sales agent. The sales agent may sell shares by any method permitted by law deemed to be an“at-the-market offering” as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, including without limitation, sales made directly on Nasdaq, on any other existing trading market for the shares, to or through a market maker or in negotiated transactions. Sales may be made at market prices prevailing at the time of the sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices and, as a result, sales prices may vary.

The prospecsupplement filed today adds to, updates or otherwise changes information contained in the existing prospeccontained in the Company's shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which was declared effective by the SEC on July 18, 2023 (File No. 333-273018), for the offering of the securities covered by the registration statement. Prospective investors should read the prospectus, the prospecsupplement and other documents the Company has filed or submitted with the SEC (some of which are incorporated by reference into the prospecand prospecsupplement) for more complete information about the Company and the ATM program, including the risks associated with investing in the Company. Investors may obtain copies of the prospecsupplement and accompanying prospecrelating to the offering without charge by visiting the SEC's website at . Alternatively, potential investors may contact Brian L. Knepp, the Company's President and Chief Financial Officer, who will arrange to provide them with these documents, by telephone at (570) 320 - 2030 or by email at .

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any shares of the Company, which is made only by means of a prospecsupplement and related prospectus. There will be no sale of shares in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation of an offer to buy or sale would be unlawful.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates sixteen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, Union, and Blair Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates eight branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County, and United Insurance Solutions, LLC, which offers insurance products. Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank's subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group.

