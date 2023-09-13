Samsung announces pre-order for the new Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE, September 13, 2023: Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced the newest addition to its Odyssey monitor series, the Odyssey Neo G9 57″, expanding its monitor performance leadership in the region. Exclusively available on Samsung.com, UAE users can pre-order the new monitor until 1st October and benefit from an AED 1000 discount and 15X Samsung Rewards points.

The Odyssey Neo G9 monitor, bestowed with the Best of Innovation Award at CES 2023, redefines the future of gaming monitors. It is designed to deliver groundbreaking visual experiences for gamers looking to enhance performance and sharpen their competitive edge. It is also a Dual Ultra-High-Definition (DUHD) screen and features a suite of high-speed connectivity options.

Wesam Abu Saymeh, Head of Display Solutions Group, Samsung Electronics Middle East and North Africa, said: “Gaming is a highly demanding activity. For gaming enthusiasts, only the best will do. That’s why Samsung has created the ultimate gaming monitor, the Odyssey series. The launch of the Odyssey Neo G9 57″ demonstrates our commitment to the Gulf gaming community, delivering a product that puts the region at the heart of the biggest trends in the industry while elevating their gaming experience.”

Odyssey Neo G9 57” Offers Gamers Next-Level Immersion and Specifications

The 1000R curvature in the 57″ 32:9 screen is as wide as two 32” UHD monitors, wrapping around users with pin-sharp images and a wide field of view, immersing them in their games like never before.

Quantum Matrix Technology powers Samsung’s Quantum Mini LED lighting in the screen, which offers smaller, more discrete dimming zones. The result is a better distinction between light and dark areas of the screen, with sharp contrast and less blooming.

The gaming performance matches the level of visual quality to help gamers meet their full potential. The 240 hertz (Hz) refresh rate and 1ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time deliver less blur and minimized ghosting, allowing gamers to enjoy a smooth gaming experience. Plus, AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro syncs the screen for a stable, lag-free picture.

With such a wide, high-definition screen and a generation-defining new input, gamers can use the Odyssey Neo G9 57” in place of multiple monitors, keeping their desk clean from clutter, while creating a comfortable multitasking single-screen environment.





The Odyssey Neo G9 57” offers VESA-certified DisplayPort (DP) 2.1 connectivity, which facilitates smooth gaming, efficient video playback and the Neo G9’s DUHD resolution up to 240Hz. In addition to DP2.1, the Odyssey Neo G9 57” also offers HDMI 2.1 and a USB hub, so gamers can hook up all their devices and elevate their game with less mess.

Packed with innovative features, the new monitor demonstrates Samsung’s industry-leading position in delivering the most immersive and lifelike gaming experience available in the market, revolutionizing the ultra-wide display category.





