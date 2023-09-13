Al Masaood Bergum Joins Global Architecture And Construction Leaders At Cityscape Global 2023

According to BCG statistics, building materials sourcing contributes between 10% to 30% of global building emissions, creating an urgent need for sustainable construction practices in the region. Visitors to Al Masaood Bergum's stand, located at H1.P34, will have the opportunity to explore the company's innovative solutions that have a sustainable impact, including Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) building system and Hybrid Modular Building System. CLT, an eco-consciengineered solid wood panel, is fabricated from a highly sustainable carbon-sequestering substance. It offers a wide range of applications, including structural components, floors, walls, and roofing, and presents an effective solution for sustainable construction with its exceptional resistance, thermal and acoustic properties, and versatile architectural options.

Additionally, Al Masaood Bergum will be showcasing the Hybrid Modular Building System, a rapidly growing cold-formed steel-based modular construction system manufactured at the company's facility to make the construction process easier and products stronger. Al Masaood Bergum enhances its systems by employing standardization processes and state-of-the-art engineering strategies, guaranteeing the seamless production of modular units on a substantial scale.

Cityscape Global 2023 serves as a hub of knowledge exchange, where industry leaders, architects, and professionals gather to explore emerging trends and advancements in the built environment.