Colling Media's Kristen O'neall Named One Of The 2023 Top Women In Media By Cynopsis

PHOENIX, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristen O'Neall, Director of Client Services at Colling Media, has been honored as one of the 2023 Top Women in Media by Cynopsis, recognizing women making bold decisions at every level, agents of change, and champions of excellence who are instrumental in driving their businesses forward.

O'Neall's recognition falls under the 'Directors Who Do It All' category, alongside ten accomplished women from esteemed companies such as CBS Sports, Experian, VIZIO, PBS Distribution, and more.

"I am overjoyed and deeply grateful to announce my recognition with this prestigiaward. It's a testament to the remarkable synergy of our team at Colling Media and the unwavering guidance of my invaluable mentors. Being alongside such accomplished and influential women within our industry is a cherished dream realized," said O'Neall.

O'Neall's nomination stems from her rapid progression to Director of Client Services, her impact on the agency's financial performance by significantly growing the agency's book of business, and her continued success recommending marketing strategies that clients trust, as well as teaching her client services team to do the same.

In addition, she continues to foster a culture of growth and inclusivity across all agency departments as Chair of the Culture Committee and member of the Hiring and Wellness Committees.

Colling Media CEO Brian Colling added, "Kristen has set the standard during her tenure here at Colling Media, providing extraordinary customer service to all our clients. Her leadership is second to none, and her impact on our team has been monumental. Her journey has pushed our clients, team, and agency to new heights. We are beyond thrilled for Kristen and this nomination where she has earned her spot amongst very talented people in the advertising community."

Among other accolades, O'Neall is the youngest member of the American Marketing Association Phoenix Chapter and was recently honored as one of the first LeadsCon Rising Star Honorees .

About Colling Media

Based in Phoenix, AZ, Colling Media is a full-service national digital advertising and marketing agency specializing in advertising branding and strategy, digital and traditional advertising, media buying, paid search, lead generation, content marketing, and SEO. For more information, visit collingmedia, or follow the company on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter

and TikTok .

For more information on the Cynopsis 2023 Top Women In Media Honorees, click here .

